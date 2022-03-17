New Hanover County Republican Party votes to censure school board chair, senators

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Republican Party voted Tuesday to censure three party members: School Board Chair Stephanie Kraybill and Senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis.

According to the county GOP, the party has been concerned about Kraybill’s actions as a board member since soon after she was elected.

“Throughout her time in office — especially during the response to the COVID-19 virus — Ms. Kraybill constantly adopted and promoted stances that ignored the wishes of parents and promoted progressive ideologies of gender-dystopia and race theory,” New Hanover County’s Republican Party said in a statement.

The Party also says Kraybill’s actions promoted racial tension and accused her of ignoring the concerns of both parents and NHC GOP members.

“In the case of Ms. Kraybill, we accepted and promoted an elected official whose actions do not align with the values of parents throughout this county,” the statement said.

The party said they do not take the action of censuring lightly, adding that the rebuke is imposed on those “whose actions are not in alignment with the goals of the organization.”

Kraybill said the censure vote is nothing more than a distraction.

“It’s so distracting from the work that we’re doing and it means nothing to me in my position on the school board and it really doesn’t mean anything to me personally,” Kraybill said.

Kraybill added that she feels capable and qualified to be the leader of the school board and hopes to be able to build her relationship with the community and her fellow board members.

“I really just think that every decision that we make has to be made with the information you have and what’s in the best interest of our students,” Kraybill said. “And, so, if that matches up with the party line then that’s great for the party. If it doesn’t match up for the party line but it’s in the best interest of our students, then it’s great for the students.”

The NHC GOP also voted to censure Republican Senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis for what they say is a “lack of fiscal responsibility.”

The party says that while Burr is not seeking re-election, they plan to do a better job of holding Tillis and other elected officials accountable.

“Republicans stand for fiscal responsibility, lower taxes, and limited government spending on necessary projects,” Party representatives said. “Elected officials who do not adhere to these principles will hear from us — and they must listen.”

