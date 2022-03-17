Kure Beach seeks input on Bicycle and Pedestrian Draft Master Plan

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Kure Beach is seeking input on its March 2022 Bicycle and Pedestrian Draft Master Plan through March 31.

With the help of the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and its funds, the plan aims to make walking and cycling easier and safer throughout the town. Kure Beach doesn’t have severe traffic, but sidewalks vary in size and consistency and biking on higher speed roads is more dangerous.

Given approval from the Department of Defense at Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point (MOTSU), the town could work with federal and state funding to build the Island Greenway Extension to Fort Fisher. The trail would be like a shared-use path running down the west side of the town. Priorities include maintaining the privacy of nearby houses and preserving the natural elements around the trail.

Signed bike routes, bicycle wayfinding signs, and crosswalk improvements would also be added to make drivers more aware of pedestrians. Lower traffic roads like Fifth and Fourth Street would have bicycle markings on the road, while Fort Fisher Blvd would get its own shared-use path on the west side.

The plan notes that while existing bicycle paths are usable for experience cyclists, separated bike paths can be more safely used by all cyclists: from children to adults and at varying levels of physical abilities.

Town of Kure Beach Bicycle and Pedestrian Draft Master Plan summary (Town of Kure Beach)

To pay for the improvements, the town looks looks to consider a variety of federal, state and local funding sources. The NCDOT and WMPO both help distribute federal funding to small towns and rural areas. New grants such as the Healthy Streets Program, Active Transportation Infrastructure Investment Program and Safe Streets and Roads for All are also being considered to pay for the improvements.

The plans were created with the help of the WMPO, but with surveys and input from the residents of Kure beach. You can submit comments here and view the plan in its entirety below.

