Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Family of Ala. man who crashed, died in police chase wants answers

By Tyler Fingert, Ariel Mallory and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:23 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - An Alabama family is torn apart in grief after a police chase turned deadly when the car a 23-year-old man was driving crashed into a tree.

Jamarcus Rogers, 23, died Tuesday when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed while trying to get away from Mobile Police, according to investigators.

Police Chief Paul Prine said around 6:30 p.m Tuesday, officers were in the area of Springhill and Ann streets when they saw a group of people at a gas station. He said Jamarcus Rogers jumped into his car and drove away, WALA reports.

Police believe he may have left because he had a felony assault warrant for his arrest.

Officers followed Jamarcus Rogers in a chase that reached high speeds, Prine said. He added that the man allegedly hit an officer’s vehicle during the pursuit. The 23-year-old died on Springhill Avenue near Lanier Street after crossing the median, hitting a tree and slamming into a wall, according to Prine.

Jamarcus Rogers’ family told WALA they want to know what happened in the chase and how he ultimately ended up crashing and dying.

“I’m empty. I just need him back,” said Linda Rogers, Jamarcus’ mom. “He’s supposed to bury me. I’m not supposed to bury him.”

Linda Rogers did not want to appear on camera, but she is still trying to come to terms with what happened. She said her son called her during the chase.

“When I answered, he was screaming, ‘They’re chasing me. They’re chasing me.’ I’m like, ‘Who’s chasing you?’ He’s like, ‘The police, they’re chasing me,’ and I was like ‘Just pull over. I don’t want them to hurt you. Just pull over,’” Linda Rogers said.

The family said they hope to see the full report and police video of the chase so they can understand what happened. They also want to see some precautions put into place in the hope that pursuits do not turn deadly.

“We want to know what happened. We want to know if he was hit by one of the police cars, and that’s the reason why he lost control,” said Jasmine Rogers, Jamarcus’ sister. “We just need some answers. They haven’t told us anything.”

His family said Jamarcus Rogers was a good person who could make anyone laugh, and that is how they will remember him.

For his mom, her memories will also include his final call.

“I don’t even have the words to explain the emptiness that I feel right here inside of me right now. It’s like something is just totally gone. It’s gone,” Linda Rogers said.

Police said the case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The center will create more than 100 full-time jobs offering wages of at least $15 an hour.
Amazon to build delivery station in Pender Co.
According to the Horry County Detention Center website, Jeffrey O’Neill Hibbert Jr. was charged...
Custodian at Brunswick Co. school suspended after criminal sexual conduct arrest
Items collected during Cumbee's arrest
NHC deputies arrest man on drug charges following traffic stop
Brunswick County Sheriff's Office cracking down on distracted driving.
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office ramping up enforcement to catch distracted drivers
Julia Olson-Boseman
NHC Commission chair mismanaged and lied about client funds, State Bar alleges

Latest News

Kendall Heiman stands with the loner car she has driven for the past two months, Wednesday,...
VW recalls over 246,000 SUVs due to unexpected braking
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
FBI informant testifies about plot to abduct Gov. Whitmer
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Ex-Va. officer, W.Va. lawmaker plead guilty in Capitol riot
Levi Wells and Barbara Lund were arrested last month and each face multiple counts of...
Meth investigation leads to arrests of two Myrtle Beach residents
A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.
US demands Russia allow access to detained Brittney Griner