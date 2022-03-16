Workplace-related fatality reported in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - A person died after an incident at a Southport plant earlier this month.

The N.C. Department of Labor confirmed Wednesday that it received a report March 10 of a workplace-related fatality at Archer-Daniels-Midland.

A safety compliance officer from the Department of Labor has been assigned to the case and will meet with management on site, conduct employee interviews, and look for evidence.

Officials say they are in the early phase of the inspection, and it likely will be months before it is completed.

