Sheriffs arrest two; one man wanted for drug trafficking

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A multi search warrant operation in the Green Acres community by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division, assisted by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, resulted in two arrests for alleged drug trafficking. One suspect is still at large.

Banks Batton was arrested and charged as follows:

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana

Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substance Sales

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

$32,000 dollar secured bond

Columbus County Sheriffs arrested Banks Batton (left) and Cameron Jones (right) (Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

Cameron Jones was arrested and charged with Simple Possession of Marijuana. He received a $1,000 secured bond.

Another suspect, Zaki Butler, is wanted on the following charges:

Trafficking Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substances

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Possession of Firearm by Felon

The investigation began after multiple citizen’s complaints of narcotics activity occurring at two homes in the Green Acres community located on Pine Circle Road and Pine Circle Drive.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.