Sheriffs arrest two; one man wanted for drug trafficking
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A multi search warrant operation in the Green Acres community by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division, assisted by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, resulted in two arrests for alleged drug trafficking. One suspect is still at large.
Banks Batton was arrested and charged as follows:
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana
- Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substance Sales
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- $32,000 dollar secured bond
Cameron Jones was arrested and charged with Simple Possession of Marijuana. He received a $1,000 secured bond.
Another suspect, Zaki Butler, is wanted on the following charges:
- Trafficking Cocaine
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substances
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance
- Possession of Firearm by Felon
The investigation began after multiple citizen’s complaints of narcotics activity occurring at two homes in the Green Acres community located on Pine Circle Road and Pine Circle Drive.
