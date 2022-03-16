Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NHC Commission chair mismanaged and lied about client funds, State Bar alleges

The only thing the State Bar can do is strip her of her law license; again, a seemingly moot point for Olson-Boseman.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wake County court granted the North Carolina State Bar’s petition for a preliminary injunction against New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman on Monday.

According to the Order of Preliminary Injunction, Olson-Boseman, an attorney, “mismanaged entrusted funds and discovered approximately $9,000 (at least) in entrusted funds for which she could not determine the beneficial owners while winding down her practice between January and November 2021.”

According to Boseman, this is not related to a previous complaint against her filed by a former client Gary Holyfield.

The order states that Olson-Boseman is accused of distributing those funds to her personal accounts and made “material misrepresentations to the State Bar” on Nov. 30, 2021, regarding her handling of the funds.

Olson-Boseman sent a check for what is said to be the remainder of the funds to the Wake County Clerk of Superior Court. A handwritten letter with the check invited the Clerk of Court to disburse the money.

Olson-Boseman told WECT on Wednesday that this situation is nothing but a witch hunt by Robert Weston, who is one of the attorneys at the State Bar. She says she stopped practicing law nearly two years ago and that she didn’t do anything wrong.

“I asked him numerous times to stop contacting me,” she said. “Robert Weston kept contacting me anyway, because I guess the Bar is above any other law, and he kept contacting me back. And he tried to bully me into signing a consent order into something I didn’t do.

“So he wanted me to sign this just to make it all go away because he had to file this to protect the world from an attorney who hasn’t practiced since 2020,” said Olson-Boseman. “It’s ridiculous it’s a witch hunt, and I’m embarrassed for the profession that I used to have so much respect for,” she said.

When asked about the complaint and what it means, Olson-Boseman told WECT it really won’t have any significant impacts on what she is already doing, since she has retired from law.

“It doesn’t want me to receive or disperse client funds, I’m like, well that makes — like I haven’t practiced law for like a year now. It’s so ridiculous; I am so tired of being harassed by this guy. My attorneys called him, [they] were like, ‘she’s not practicing law’. He doesn’t believe me. I’m not practicing law, still not practicing, still not practicing. It’s like fighting for custody over a dead child,” she said.

And in terms of possible consequences, the only thing the State Bar can do is strip her of her law license, again, a seemingly moot point for Olson-Boseman.

“The only thing the bar can do is take my law license, that’s it. I’m not practicing. You can have it, but they won’t let me go inactive because there’s a complaint. I’m like, okay, so basically you’re forcing me to be an attorney, you’re trying to force me to practice law and go by your rules when I said I’m done. I quit, I’m not doing this anymore,” she said.

“I believe in the judicial process and everyone is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. But no one is above the law. No one,” said State Rep. Deb Butler about the situation involving Olson-Boseman.

WECT reached out to Olson-Boseman’s fellow New Hanover County commissioners who all declined to comment at this time. A representative with the New Hanover County Democratic Party said the party is working to gather more details before making a comment.

Page 1 of Respondent's Response Letter to TCA
Contributed to DocumentCloud by Jim Gentry (WECT) • View document or read text

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The center will create more than 100 full-time jobs offering wages of at least $15 an hour.
Amazon to build delivery station in Pender Co.
According to the Horry County Detention Center website, Jeffrey O’Neill Hibbert Jr. was charged...
Custodian at Brunswick Co. school suspended after criminal sexual conduct arrest
Items collected during Cumbee's arrest
NHC deputies arrest man on drug charges following traffic stop
Brunswick County Sheriff's Office cracking down on distracted driving.
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office ramping up enforcement to catch distracted drivers

Latest News

Levi Wells and Barbara Lund were arrested last month and each face multiple counts of...
Meth investigation leads to arrests of two Myrtle Beach residents
(Source: Moores Creek National Battlefield)
Moores Creek National Battlefield to conduct controlled burn on March 22
Second arrest made in fatal hit and run in Wilmington
The City of Wilmington
North Front Street construction to begin on week of April 18
YWCA is open to participants from ages 7 to adults
YWCA to hold 1st annual Swim Against Racism event