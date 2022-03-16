Law enforcement crack down on impaired drivers with ‘Booze it and Lose it’ campaign

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In an effort to keep drunk drivers off the road over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, law enforcement agencies are stepping up patrols across the state.

They started extra patrols Monday as part of the Booze it and Lose it campaign.

Their warning to motorists: don’t test your luck with impaired driving.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office showed off one of the tools it plans to use for the campaign: the BAT mobile which is a mobile law enforcement center used to set up check points.

“Once we’re out in the roadside and someone is placed under arrest for driving while impaired, instead of taking them to off-site facility, we use this mobile Batmobile in order to process the arrest and the DWI test procedures taken before the magistrate that’s on the bus, and the magistrate will then find whether there’s probable cause for the arrest of driving while impaired and set their conditions of release,” said 1st Sgt. Evan Luther with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies issued 50 citations at one checkpoint, but only one of those citations was related to impaired driving. Another person was also arrested.

“Obviously, if you go out drinking and then you have prescription medications or illegal narcotics in your system, that may affect you; or, how much you’ve eaten, or how your body metabolizes certain things come into play — and your mannerisms. That’s why we use a standard sobriety test along with other tools in our belt to see if someone is impaired or not,” Luther said.

