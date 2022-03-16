First Alert Forecast: a second round of storms possible overnight, improving weather for St. Patrick’s Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One round of showers and storms passed through SE NC earlier this evening. Heavy clusters of storms split with one batch of storms passing west of I-95 and another passing just offshore. A rotating storm passed just of the coast of Brunswick and New Hanover during the 8 p.m. hour. A second cluster of storms will push into the area after 2 a.m. We do not anticipate severe weather but storms with heavy downpours, lightning, and small hail are possible with Round Two. After temperatures topped out near 70 this afternoon, temperatures will hover in the 60s overnight. Go ahead with outdoor plans on your St. Patrick’s Day. Most of the day will be dry and temperatures will be nice. However a quick passing shower or storm could briefly interrupt your fun.

Our latest hour by hour model run shows we dodged the severe weather bullet in SE NC with Round 1. Round 2 of showers and storms arrives after 2 AM. Downpours, lightning, and small hail still possible. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/oSLDVugNUS — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) March 17, 2022

Peek across the weekend with your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, any time you like or for whatever location you choose, extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.