WPD officer T-boned in traffic accident

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington Police Department officer was T-boned in a traffic accident Tuesday morning at McRae and Nixon Street according to a NC Highway Patrol representative.

The crash did not inflict serious injuries on the people in either vehicle. Traffic was briefly rerouted to clean up the mess from the accident. The highway patrol representative describes the WPD officer driving on one road, the other driver slowing down briefly at a stop sign before colliding with the officer.

