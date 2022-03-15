Sheriff’s office: Tips lead to multiple drug arrests in Columbus Co.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Tips from the community led to multiple arrests Monday, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
“On March 14, 2022, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division, Patrol Division, and Civil Division received tips of narcotics sales and distribution on Twin Pines Road in the Town of Brunswick,” a news release states. “Sheriff’s Office deputies along with North Carolina Probation and Parole, Whiteville Police Department, and North Carolina ALE responded to 667 Twin Pines Road to find an amount of narcotics and a number of guns present. A search warrant was executed at the premises where the following items were seized.”
Officials say 42.7 grams of cocaine, 898 grams of marijuana, two handguns and $4,970 in currency were seized.
The following arrests were made:
Marquez Montrell Cherry
- Possession of firearm by felon
- Trafficking in Cocaine
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver Marijuana
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II-controlled substance
- Felony maintaining a dwelling to keep or sell a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- $585,000 Secured Bond
Lamarquise Rashaad Pollard
- Trafficking in Cocaine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- $75,000 Secured Bond
Latreese Cherika Vereen
- Trafficking Cocaine
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Maintaining a dwelling to keep or sell a controlled substance
- $76,000 Secured Bond
Brittany Staton
- Carry concealed handgun
- $1,000 Unsecured bond
Twamaine Trayvon Bellamy
- Possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II-controlled substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- $25,000 Secured Bond
John Baldwin
- Trafficking in Cocaine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- $50,000 Secured Bond
Telvin Devon Hamilton
- Possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II-controlled substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- $25,000 Secured Bond
Russell Alphonso Huggins
- Resist Public Officer
- $1,000 Unsecured Bond
