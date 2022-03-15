Sheriff’s office: Tips lead to multiple drug arrests in Columbus Co.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Tips from the community led to multiple arrests Monday, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

“On March 14, 2022, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division, Patrol Division, and Civil Division received tips of narcotics sales and distribution on Twin Pines Road in the Town of Brunswick,” a news release states. “Sheriff’s Office deputies along with North Carolina Probation and Parole, Whiteville Police Department, and North Carolina ALE responded to 667 Twin Pines Road to find an amount of narcotics and a number of guns present. A search warrant was executed at the premises where the following items were seized.”

Officials say 42.7 grams of cocaine, 898 grams of marijuana, two handguns and $4,970 in currency were seized.

The following arrests were made:

Marquez Montrell Cherry

Possession of firearm by felon

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession with intent to sell and deliver Marijuana

Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II-controlled substance

Felony maintaining a dwelling to keep or sell a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

$585,000 Secured Bond

Lamarquise Rashaad Pollard

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

$75,000 Secured Bond

Latreese Cherika Vereen

Trafficking Cocaine

Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Maintaining a dwelling to keep or sell a controlled substance

$76,000 Secured Bond

Brittany Staton

Carry concealed handgun

$1,000 Unsecured bond

Twamaine Trayvon Bellamy

Possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II-controlled substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

$25,000 Secured Bond

John Baldwin

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

$50,000 Secured Bond

Telvin Devon Hamilton

Possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II-controlled substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

$25,000 Secured Bond

Russell Alphonso Huggins

Resist Public Officer

$1,000 Unsecured Bond

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.