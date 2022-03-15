Senior Connect
North Carolina Black Film Festival returns to Wilmington from March 25-27

"Stay Prayed Up" will be featured among other films at the NC Black Film Festival
"Stay Prayed Up" will be featured among other films at the NC Black Film Festival(Black Arts Alliance, Inc.)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Black Film Festival will be held in celebration of 18 years of independent films by African American filmmakers from March 25-27.

On Friday, March 25, Student films take the stage at UNCW’s Upperman African American Cultural Center at 1 p.m. The event continues at Jengo’s Playhouse at 5:30 p.m. with short film screenings at 6 p.m. At 8 p.m., visitors can watch a screening of “Entanglement” by Nakia Hamilton of Wilmington.

Teen Cinema features from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Community Arts Center on South 2nd Street in the Linda Lavin room. Meanwhile, a variety of film forms will feature beginning at 11 a.m. at the main stage and Peggy Farrell room. To end the day, “Love & Brotherhood” will be screened beginning at 4:30 p.m. The day will also feature documentaries “Becoming Black Lawyers: African Americans and the Law School Experience” and “Hollow: The Unheard Cry of Black Women and Infertility”

The Cameron Art Museum hosts the final day with the Annual Cinemixer beginning at 2 p.m. An award ceremony will be held with Nakia Hamilton receiving the Inaugural Phoenix Award. The museum will then screen “Stay Prayed Up” as the final film of the festival at 3 p.m.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite and you can learn more on the Black Arts Alliance website.

“Documentaries like Becoming Black Lawyers: African Americans and the Law School Experience and Hollow: The Unheard Cry of Black Women and Infertility reflect the vastness of the black experience, whether through triumph or heartbreak.” says Charlon Turner Everett, Co-Director of the Black Arts Alliance.

Nakia Hamilton, director of "Entanglement"
Nakia Hamilton, director of "Entanglement"(Black Arts Alliance)

