Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NHCSO needs help locating missing teenager

Evans was reported missing March 13 and was last seen at 808 Shakespeare Drive wearing a...
Evans was reported missing March 13 and was last seen at 808 Shakespeare Drive wearing a burgundy Jacket with black jeans and brown Ugg boots.(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 13-year-old Trask Middle School girl has been reported missing.

Smyrah Alexis Nicole Evans is 5′6″and slim build, with long, black, braided hair and brown eyes.

Evans was reported missing March 13 and was last seen at 808 Shakespeare Drive wearing a burgundy Jacket with black jeans and brown Ugg boots.

Anyone who has seen her or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 798-4191.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryleigh's audition will air on Sunday night.
Local sixteen-year-old singer Ryleigh Bunch advances in American Idol competition
Man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks his wife.
WATCH: N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
The Wilmington VFW Post 2573 has been there since the 1940s.
‘It’s just the memories of the veterans here:’ Historic VFW Building in Wilmington to be sold
As some signs have already come down, owner Jeffrey Milliken has already hit the ground running...
Fazoli’s fizzles out, new seafood spot prepares to move in
Hampstead Bypass
NC DOT officially breaks ground on Hampstead Bypass

Latest News

Specialists at Novant Health.
Specialists work with children to cope with hospital visits that can seem scary
Oak Island hires new police chief
Oak Island hires new police chief
Federal judge allows lawsuit against DuPont spinoff companies to continue
Judge allows PFAS lawsuit to continue
Torchwood Boulevard won’t serve as a shortcut for much longer
Shortcut for drivers in Ogden will see major changes