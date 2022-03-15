NHCSO needs help locating missing teenager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 13-year-old Trask Middle School girl has been reported missing.

Smyrah Alexis Nicole Evans is 5′6″and slim build, with long, black, braided hair and brown eyes.

Evans was reported missing March 13 and was last seen at 808 Shakespeare Drive wearing a burgundy Jacket with black jeans and brown Ugg boots.

Anyone who has seen her or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 798-4191.

