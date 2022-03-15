Senior Connect
New Hanover County Board of Education to hold 'participation night' on Tuesday.(WECT News)
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Tuesday night, parents and community members with concerns can take part in a ‘participation night’ at a special meeting held by the New Hanover County Board of Education.

Last month, the board updated their public comment policy to shift them away from regular board meetings.

At Tuesday’s meeting, they’ll only go through a couple of agenda items before going into the call to the audience portion of the night.

Some parents of New Hanover County hope this is an improvement for communication between parents and the board.

“The thing is, I really would appreciate it if they said something back,” said parent Alicia Ogundele. “I really don’t like the fact that we’re just complaining and we never hear their perspective back.”

The format at Tuesday’s meeting will be the same as previous call to the audiences at meetings, but speakers will have 3 minutes instead of 2.

A separate clock will keep track of the two hours that are allotted for the audience to speak to the board.

“The clock is going to be running whether somebody is speaking or not,” said Former Educator Leslie Posey.

Board Chair Stephanie Kraybill said at a previous meeting, the board wanted to go in a different direction when it comes to communication with parents.

“They’re sitting at the podium, they’re staring at us, we’re staring back,” Kraybill said. “That’s no dialogue. That’s not the way to hear from people.”

Leaving former educator and parents like Leslie Posey hoping that the board will have more of an open conversation with them, and come up with more options when it comes to communication.

“I would like them to hold a meeting at least once every couple of months where they respond and not just listen,” Posey said.

The board meets Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Up to 30 people can sign up by noon tomorrow by clicking here, and 10 more slots will be available one hour before the meeting.

