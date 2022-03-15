Man arrested in relation to bucket truck theft

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office deputies charged a Leland man in relation to a bucket truck theft from a Green Hill Road house.

The truck belonged to the Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation.

“Randy William Hill, 39, of Leland, is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possess stolen motor vehicle, flee/elude arrest w/MV, DWLR not impaired, possess Sch VI CS, and reckless driving-wanton disregard. He was additionally served with outstanding charges of selling cocaine, PWIMSD cocaine and possess drug paraphernalia,” the BCSO writes in a Facebook post.

Law enforcement placed Hill in the Brunswick County Detention Facility. Hill remains at the facility with a $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.