Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Man arrested in relation to bucket truck theft

Randy William Hill, 39
Randy William Hill, 39(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office deputies charged a Leland man in relation to a bucket truck theft from a Green Hill Road house.

The truck belonged to the Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation.

“Randy William Hill, 39, of Leland, is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possess stolen motor vehicle, flee/elude arrest w/MV, DWLR not impaired, possess Sch VI CS, and reckless driving-wanton disregard. He was additionally served with outstanding charges of selling cocaine, PWIMSD cocaine and possess drug paraphernalia,” the BCSO writes in a Facebook post.

Law enforcement placed Hill in the Brunswick County Detention Facility. Hill remains at the facility with a $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As some signs have already come down, owner Jeffrey Milliken has already hit the ground running...
Fazoli’s fizzles out, new seafood spot prepares to move in
Ryleigh's audition will air on Sunday night.
Local sixteen-year-old singer Ryleigh Madison advances in American Idol competition
The Wilmington VFW Post 2573 has been there since the 1940s.
‘It’s just the memories of the veterans here:’ Historic VFW Building in Wilmington to be sold
Torchwood Boulevard in Ogden
Torchwood Boulevard won’t serve as a shortcut for much longer
Evans was reported missing March 13 and was last seen at 808 Shakespeare Drive wearing a...
NHCSO needs help locating missing teenager

Latest News

Nobody was injured in the accident
WPD officer T-boned in traffic accident
Some North Carolina agencies slow to turn over details of leaders’ daily schedules
The repurposed van carries a port-a-potty and clean water.
Bladen County program cleans litter with the help of inmates
The Town of Leland
A look ahead at the Leland Town Council