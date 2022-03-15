A look ahead at the Leland Town Council

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland Council will meet on Thursday, March 17 at 6 p.m. to discuss several items including an economic development agreement with Settler’s village related to a townhome development.

The council plans to push back discussion of an economic development agreement with Settler’s Village until next month. The 8.67-acre Settler’s Village development would contain 77 units with three bedrooms and three floors each.

On the consent agenda, which contains items that have been previously discussed and are reccomended for approval, one resolution would allow a contract between Leland Police Department and Off Duty Management Inc. The agreement aims to help facilitate off-duty officers working with employers besides the police department.

In the financials section, one budget amendment appropriates $250,000 from the State of North Carolina for the Perry Avenue Extension Project. Another amendment moves $50,000 from the Municipal Operations Center Project to the Town Hall Expansion Project.

