Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Brutal attack at Seattle transit station caught on camera, suspect arrested

A brutal attack was caught on camera at a transit station in Seattle earlier in March. (Source: KING, KING COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By Steve Soliz
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KING) - A brutal attack was caught on camera at a Seattle transit station earlier this month.

The incident happened on March 2 at the International District light rail station near downtown.

Video shows a man, later identified by police as Alexander Jay, coming up an escalator with a woman in a red jacket taking the stairs while exiting the station.

However, when the two arrive at the top, Jay is seen holding the woman on the ground by her coat shortly after disappearing from the camera’s view. He then throws her down the first flight of stairs.

The attack continues with Jay following the woman to the first landing on the stairs. Video shows him grabbing her again and throwing her down the next section of stairs.

Jay turns around but then follows the woman as she tries to get away, and a struggle ensues on the second landing.

The woman can be seen holding onto the railing before finally escaping Jay and walking back down to the train platform.

The entire attack lasted under a minute, but the woman had surgery after suffering three broken ribs and a broken clavicle.

Officers with the Seattle Police Department were able to catch Jay a day after the attack. He is facing charges of second-degree assault, and prosecutors have requested $150,000 bail.

Jay is scheduled for an initial court appearance on March 24.

Copyright 2022 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As some signs have already come down, owner Jeffrey Milliken has already hit the ground running...
Fazoli’s fizzles out, new seafood spot prepares to move in
Ryleigh's audition will air on Sunday night.
Local sixteen-year-old singer Ryleigh Madison advances in American Idol competition
The Wilmington VFW Post 2573 has been there since the 1940s.
‘It’s just the memories of the veterans here:’ Historic VFW Building in Wilmington to be sold
Torchwood Boulevard in Ogden
Torchwood Boulevard won’t serve as a shortcut for much longer
Evans was reported missing March 13 and was last seen at 808 Shakespeare Drive wearing a...
NHCSO needs help locating missing teenager

Latest News

A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by...
Russia steps up bombardment of Kyiv; civilians flee Mariupol
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
A suspect has been arrested after recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested
FILE - Floodwaters surround a bur oak tree southwest of Columbia, Mo., on Wednesday, June 5,...
Climate change to make pollen season nastier
This image released by Fox News Channel shows cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski while on assignment...
Fox News videographer killed in Ukraine after vehicle struck