First Alert Forecast: rain chances returning

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a completely dry Monday, your First Alert Forecast opens with a small chance for a sprinkle or shower Tuesday. Otherwise, enjoy fair skies and light southeasterly breezes. Temperatures ought to swell to afternoon highs in the middle 60s to lower 70s - generally warmest for mainland sections of the Cape Fear Region.

As a low pressure system plods across the Carolinas, chances for showers will trend higher through midweek: 30% Tuesday night, 50% Wednesday, 70% Wednesday night, and 30% for St. Patrick’s Day Thursday. A few rumbles of thunder appear possible with this system, but severe weather is unlikely. Rainfall amounts may be highly variable.

