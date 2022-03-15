Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: rain chances returning

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a completely dry Monday, your First Alert Forecast opens with a small chance for a sprinkle or shower Tuesday. Otherwise, enjoy fair skies and light southeasterly breezes. Temperatures ought to swell to afternoon highs in the middle 60s to lower 70s - generally warmest for mainland sections of the Cape Fear Region.

As a low pressure system plods across the Carolinas, chances for showers will trend higher through midweek: 30% Tuesday night, 50% Wednesday, 70% Wednesday night, and 30% for St. Patrick’s Day Thursday. A few rumbles of thunder appear possible with this system, but severe weather is unlikely. Rainfall amounts may be highly variable.

Peek across the weekend with your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

