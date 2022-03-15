Cooper: State economy returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The office of Gov. Roy Cooper has announced that North Carolina’s economy fully returned to the employment level it saw before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and continues to grow.

State economists say the state’s economy recovered to pre-pandemic employment levels in July 2021 and the gross domestic product even earlier, and the economy continues to grow even despite inflation and concerns over high gas prices.

Cooper’s office says job growth is high in North Carolina compared with other states. Over the year, the labor force participation rate increased by half a percentage point and nonfarm jobs increased by 166,500 or 3.7%. The unemployment rate also fell by 1.6%.

The state unemployment rate hit its peak of 14.2% near the start of the pandemic in April 2020.

“Our significant success increasing jobs during the pandemic shows North Carolinians are resilient and we need to focus on training workers and educating children to continue to grow our workforce,” Cooper said.

“But right now, prices for gas and food are too high, and we have to find ways to make those costs more affordable while we keep bringing good-paying jobs to our state.”

Annual state-level data revisions are shared by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics in March.

