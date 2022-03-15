Senior Connect
Cooper: State economy returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2021

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper(Governor Roy Cooper)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The office of Gov. Roy Cooper has announced that North Carolina’s economy fully returned to the employment level it saw before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and continues to grow.

State economists say the state’s economy recovered to pre-pandemic employment levels in July 2021 and the gross domestic product even earlier, and the economy continues to grow even despite inflation and concerns over high gas prices.

Cooper’s office says job growth is high in North Carolina compared with other states. Over the year, the labor force participation rate increased by half a percentage point and nonfarm jobs increased by 166,500 or 3.7%. The unemployment rate also fell by 1.6%.

The state unemployment rate hit its peak of 14.2% near the start of the pandemic in April 2020.

“Our significant success increasing jobs during the pandemic shows North Carolinians are resilient and we need to focus on training workers and educating children to continue to grow our workforce,” Cooper said.

Annual state-level data revisions are shared by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics in March.

