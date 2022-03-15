Community meetings, drop-in session being held to discuss Navassa Superfund Site

NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - Community meetings and a drop-in session are being held Tuesday, March 15, to discuss the Navassa Superfund Site.

A drop-in session (in-person only) will be held from 4:30-5:30 p.m. while a community meeting (in person and virtual) will be held from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Both the session and the meeting will be held at the Navassa Community Center located at 338 Main St.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality and the Multistate Environmental Response Trust are hosting the events.

Kerr-McGee operated a wood treatment facility on about 70 acres of land along Navassa Road until 1974, later dismantling the plant altogether in 1980.

In the years after the facility’s closure, numerous state and federal agencies conducted environmental investigations, which ultimately found the land under the former facility and around 30 acres of marsh to the south had been contaminated by creosote, the chemical used in the wood treatment process.

More information on the event can be found below:

