Bladen County program cleans litter with the help of inmates

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office inmate trash pickup program collected over 1200 garbage bags full of litter since January of this year.

Although other agencies manage some major highways, smaller roads can end up neglected and full of trash. The BCSO program calls for misdemeanor confinement inmates to volunteer to clean up these roads. In return, the length of their sentence can be reduced.

A repurposed jail van with a port-a-potty and clean water carries the inmates to litter-prone roads. The program began in 2017, paused after the start of the pandemic and restarted in January.

“It gives the inmates something to do for the community while earning time off of their sentence for the work and it keeps our Bladen County highways looking clean and beautiful,” says BCSO Sheriff James McVicker.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.