Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Russian state TV employee fined for live anti-war protest, faces investigation

The protester was identified as an employee of the station and spoke out against the war. (Source: Russian Channel 1/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A Russian state television employee who interrupted a live news program by protesting against the war with Ukraine was ordered to pay a fine by a Russian court Tuesday.

Marina Ovsyannikova, an employee of Russia’s state-run Channel One, walked into the studio during Monday’s evening news show with a poster saying “no war” and “Russians against the war.”

In a video recorded before her action, Ovsyannikova said that her father is Ukrainian and her mother is Russian. She said that “Russia is the aggressor country and one person, Vladimir Putin, solely bears responsibility for that aggression” and urged Russians to join anti-war protests.

Ovsyannikova spent the night in police custody and on Tuesday Moscow’s Ostankino District Court ordered Ovsyannikova to pay a fine of 30,000 rubles (about $270) on charges of organizing unsanctioned actions for her call to take part in demonstrations against the war.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top state investigative agency, is also conducting a probe against Ovsyanikova on charges of publicly spreading false information about the Russian military — new punitive legislation adopted a day after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. If convicted of that charge, she could face up to 15 years in prison.

Speaking in a video address early Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised Ovsyannikova for her courage.

The Russian state TV news employee who protested the war on live TV says, 'Russia must immediately stop this fratricidal war.' (Source: Obtained by CNN)

Asked about Ovsyannikova’s action, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described her move as “hooliganism,” noting that interference with a live broadcast is a serious offense.

The Russian government has taken a sweeping effort to cut independent sources of information about the war, imposing blocks on the BBC Russian service, the U.S. government-funded Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle and Latvia-based website Meduza.

Russia has also blocked Twitter and Facebook and outlawed Instagram as an “extremist.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workplace-related fatality reported in Southport
Julia Olson-Boseman
NHC Commission chair mismanaged and lied about client funds, State Bar alleges
Two men were arrested; Zaki Butler is wanted in connection with alleged drug trafficking...
Sheriffs arrest two; one man wanted for drug trafficking
Quamek James was charged by WPD with more than a dozen counts of secretly using a photographic...
Former detention officer faces new peeping charges
WDI confirms Downtown Sundown free concerts won’t return to Wilmington

Latest News

Brian Mintmier, 26, is facing many charges, including invasion of privacy, after he allegedly...
Police: Man filmed girl in restroom after lying to get in Pa. school
Officials say a district employee responsible for screening visitors let the suspect in the...
Parents demand answers after child allegedly filmed in school restroom
Jamarcus Rogers, 23, died when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed while trying to get...
Family of Ala. man who crashed, died in police chase wants answers
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Russia’s onslaught continues amid optimism over talks