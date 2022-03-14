Wilmington City Council to apply for transportation and emergency management funding

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will meet on Tuesday, March 15 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss plans to fund the Wilmington Multi-modal Transportation Center and more.

The council looks to progress the Wilmington Multi-modal Transportation Center Phase 1B: to renovate and rehabilitate the building at 525 North 4th Street as office space for the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization. Phase 1A of the plan was the completion of Padgett Station in 2020.

The proposal would apply for $1,873,469 in federal grant funding with a $165,793 match from New Hanover County and the city. With council approval, the WMPO then considers their application, and the NHC Board of Comissioners considers the $165,793 match from the county later this month.

This funding comes from the Surface Transportation Block Grant program which allocates funding to the WMPO every year. The WMPO takes applications for projects to determine where that money goes.

Another resolution would apply for a $482,000 North Carolina Emergency Management Grant. The Wilmington Police Department would use the funding to upgrade 188 intersections with manual transfer switches to allow for backup power usage during extreme weather.

This would also pay for a support vehicle, generators, traffic control devices and other items to maintain orderly traffic during emergencies.

Emergency Management Performance Grants allocate federal funds to agencies to prepare for and respond to emergencies. Although the city would be applying to the NC Department of Public Safety to approve the grant, the funding ultimately comes from federal sources.

Also on the agenda, the council will consider an ordinance to vacate, close and repair or demolish a single-family house at 313 Queen Street. It has been identified as “Unfit for Human Habitation” and has been vacant since July 2021 according to the City of Wilmington.

R1 looks to make some adjustments to two Retiree Healthcare Plan resolutions from 2010-2011. One resolution is being edited to fix typographical errors, and the other to make retirement deductions apply to the month they are paid and not one month in advance.

Absent any complications, the council plans to approve appointments to boards commissions and committees. Ryan Belcher will be appointed to the Municipal Services District Advisory Committee. Bridget Tarrant and Jane Birnbach will be reappointed to the Wilmington/New Hanover County Commission for Women. McKay Siegal will be appointed to the Downtown Parking Advisory Committee. Christina Hallingse will be appointed to the Sister City Commission.

One proclamation will name April 6-10 of this year “North Carolina Azalea Festival Season,” and another will name March 18, 2022 “Arbor Day.”

You can find current and archived agendas and minutes for the Wilmington City Council on their website.

