Town of Oak Island hires new police chief

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Oak Island announced Monday it has hired Charles A. Morris II as it’s new Chief of Police.

Morris fills the position that has been vacant since the retirement of former Police Chief W.L. “Speedy” Ingram III in November 2021.

He is a native of Morganton, NC, where he is serving the remainder of his notice as the Deputy Chief of Police for the Town of Long View, NC in Catawba and Burke counties.

“I am excited and honored to have been selected as the Oak Island Chief of Police,” said Morris. “I look forward to working alongside the dedicated men and women of the department to strengthen relationships in the community and to ensure Oak Island is a safe place to live, work, and visit.” 

The Oak Island PD will benefit from Morris’s experience at both the community and state level as a lifelong law enforcement official who began his career at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office in 1993.

Before working for the Town of Long View, he served with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation achieving the position of Assistant Special Agent in Charge, from which he retired in 2019. Morris is a graduate of the F.B.I. National Academy and the West Point Leadership program.

Morris’s official start date and swearing in date will be announced in due course.

