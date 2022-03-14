Torchwood Boulevard won’t serve as a shortcut for much longer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Torchwood Road serves as a bypass for the thousands of people who call the Ogden Area home, connecting folks with Market Street while avoiding the busiest intersections like Market and Gordon Road.

It’s a road that helps alleviate congestion and connects people to businesses, but once the Military Cutoff Extension is complete, that shortcut won’t be so short. The extension has been underway for several years and is a massive project and it’s going to help alleviate congestion on Market Street.

But in order to do that, drivers won’t be able to take Torchwood or other connector roads that run east to west in the residential area of Ogden. The project will allow drivers to access I-140 more easily than taking I-40, and it will intersect with US 17 further north.

So how will this impact folks living in the Ogden Area hoping to avoid some of the busiest intersections along Market Street? NCDOT engineer Alex Stewart explained

“We are implementing what is called a reduced conflict intersection. And what that basically entails is for these side routes, they’re not going to be able to go directly across a military cut off what they’re going to have to do is take a ride out and then go to location take a U-turn and then take another right to go into you know to continue across the road if you will,” he said.

U-turns might be frustrating, but these reduced conflict intersections are actually more efficient than four way stops, and help reduce accidents that occur at intersections.

It’s something that will take some getting used to by drivers, and while it might be seen as an inconvenience, the reduction of traffic is going to be something that everyone will benefit from.

“I am definitely a creature of habit and I like the way that I have always taken with my path to work, but with this new road and new connections, Overall it does provide people an opportunity to take another route to access NC 140, to get around the traffic we commonly see on Market Street, I think it is going to be a great utilization to this area,” he said.

