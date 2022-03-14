Senior Connect
Local non-profits receive COVID relief grants

Non-profits including Oasis NC, the Child Development Center of New Hanover County, and others received support from the NCCF.(WAVE 3 News)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Community Foundation distributed $4.25 million to provide resources to non-profits that struggled due to the pandemic.

Several of the recipients might be familiar to you: $25,000 was given to the Wilmington Children’s Museum, Inc., $55,000 to Bladen Disaster Recovery Team, $25,000 to The Child Development Center in New Hanover County, $45,000 to the Columbus County Partnership for Children, $25,000 to Disability Rights North Carolina in Bladen County, $25,000 to Oasis NC in New Hanover County, and $55,000 to Roots of Recovery in Pender County.

“Of the organizations receiving grants from the fund, all reported COVID-19 impacts of revenue loss and/or increased demand for services, and all primarily serve marginalized communities. In addition, 88% have annual operating budgets below $1 million.” writes a NCCF press release.

In total, 115 grants were distributed to non-profits throughout North Carolina. The NCCF still holds $1 million in their COVID relief fund, which will be used to continue funding non-profits and to expand their services.

