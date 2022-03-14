Gas prices stabilize after rapid increases

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Although gas prices increased by an average of 83 cents in North Carolina since this time last month, the momentum has slowed to 11 cents in the past week.

According to GasBuddy, the current average rests at $4.18 for North Carolina, which is well below the national average of $4.35. South Carolina prices hover around $4.06.

“After a furious increase in the national average over the last two weeks, the top appears to be in with average gas prices slowly starting to decline over the last few days,” says GasBuddy head petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan, “For now, a $4.50 per gallon national average is off the table, but it certainly could be a future possibility as long as there is conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”

