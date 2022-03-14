Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Gas prices remain high, but falling oil prices halts daily surge in pump prices

Consumers can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb.
Consumers can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The average price of gas has increased for the 11th straight week across the United States, climbing 26.4 cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy reports the national average stands at $4.32 per gallon, which is up 83.6 cents from a month ago and $1.47 per gallon higher than a year ago.

AAA reports the national average fell a penny since Friday and held at that price throughout the weekend.

“While the decrease could be short-lived, it is nonetheless a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we’ve experienced over the last few weeks,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

According to AAA, the price of crude oil has gradually fallen below $110 per barrel.

AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross explained the cost of oil accounts for 50% of what drivers pay at the pump.

“This war is roiling an already tight global oil market and making it hard to determine if we are near a peak for pump prices, or if they keep grinding higher. It all depends on the direction of oil prices,” Gross said.

Consumers can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb.

Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year. (CNN, @DTGTACOS, INSTAGRAM)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryleigh's audition will air on Sunday night.
Local sixteen-year-old singer Ryleigh Bunch advances in American Idol competition
Man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks his wife.
WATCH: N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
The Wilmington VFW Post 2573 has been there since the 1940s.
‘It’s just the memories of the veterans here:’ Historic VFW Building in Wilmington to be sold
Hampstead Bypass
NC DOT officially breaks ground on Hampstead Bypass
When her captors were first arrested, sexual assault was not even one of the charges. Had she...
Elizabeth Smart: victim of kidnapping, sexual assault talks about her experience

Latest News

Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a maternity...
Pregnant woman, baby die after Russia bombed maternity ward in Ukraine
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022....
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
Non-profits including Oasis NC, the Child Development Center of New Hanover County, and others...
Local non-profits receive COVID relief grants
In this photo provided by NASA, U.S. astronaut and Expedition 66 Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei...
US astronaut to ride Russian spacecraft home during tensions
U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized a cookbook allegedly full of cocaine from Trinidad...
US Customs: Nearly 150 grams of cocaine found in ‘high school cookbook’