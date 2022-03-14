Funds raised for victims of domestic violence at tennis event top $20,000

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The final tally for the Raise A Racquet for Domestic Violence tournament fundraiser held at Holly Tree Racquet Club to benefit victims of domestic violence was announced Monday, March 14.

The tournament held on the weekend of March 3 raised $17,000 for the local Domestic Violence Shelter and Services. A social media campaign run by Rachel Knowles, whose mother MaryAnn Breault was killed by her husband in a murder suicide at Holly Tree Racquet Club in December 2021, raised a further $3,500 for the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Break the Silence against Domestic Violence.

“We couldn’t have done it without the community being so willing to learn about such a difficult issue and contribute to being that positive change,” said Knowles.

Knowles, who was beside her mother when she died, is using her mother’s story to raise awareness of domestic violence.

She believes having resources available to victims of domestic violence is an important part of the equation and that there should be more action at the legislative level.

If you or anyone you know is in need of help because of domestic violence, you can find your nearest agency here on the North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence website.

