First Alert Forecast: more sun & warmth, changes to come

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! We’re wrapping up the first day of the workweek with plenty of clear skies and cooler temperatures settling in for your Tuesday morning work commute. Sunday morning temperatures began in the 20s, Monday morning in the 30s, and Tuesday morning should see 40s!

Light easterly winds will accompany highs rising into the comfortable upper 60s Tuesday afternoon. Changes are right around the corner with our next weather-maker approaching into midweek.

A glimpse of those rain chances in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or tap you WECT Weather App to peek into the first few days of spring with a location-specific ten-day forecast.

