First Alert Forecast: mellow Monday, changes later

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a wild weather weekend in which storms fueled a feverish wind gust up to 68 mph at Wilmington, Monday will have much more tame and mellow southeasterly breezes. Expect this flow will join with sunshine to boost temperatures to near and above 60 - a nice target after a couple of cold March mornings, no? Sunset on this first weekday of daylight saving time will come at a generously late 7:18 in Surf City, 7:19 in Wilmington, 7:20 in Boiling Spring Lakes, 7:22 in Elizabethtown, and 7:23 in Fair Bluff.

Rain chances return in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or tap you WECT Weather App to peek into the first few days of spring with a location-specific ten-day forecast.

