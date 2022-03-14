Fazoli’s fizzles out, new seafood spot prepares to move in

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - A long-awaited restaurant will not come to fruition as many people had hoped as signs for Fazoli’s have already started to come down before it ever saw a grand opening.

The saga has become the talk of the town with residents constantly asking when the restaurant would welcome its first guests. At first, the owner said Fazoli’s would open in the summer of 2021. That’s been pushed back several times until just days ago, word got out that the fast-casual Italian restaurant wouldn’t open at all.

As some signs have already come down, owner Jeffrey Milliken has already hit the ground running on a new idea. He now aims to turn the building into a seafood restaurant called Milliken’s.

“My family’s in the seafood business, so we’re going to utilize some of our seafood operation that we have, some of our boat,” said Milliken. “We own an oyster cannery, we own an oyster farm. We’re going to make a restaurant that is really one of a kind as far as the quality of seafood for being local.”

The new idea seems to have caught some residents’ attention as many look forward to a new place to eat that isn’t fast food.

“We already have McDonald’s, Burger King,” said Shallotte resident Qumya Hewett. “We need something different around here.”

It’s not the first time owners of that building have gone through a change of plans. When plans were submitted to the town’s planning board in 2018, it was meant to become a Steak and Shake. In 2020, Milliken says problems arose at the corporate level that left his team unable to move forward with that plan.

