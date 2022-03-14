Actress Jessica Chastain celebrates Critics Choice award while in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The awards keep rolling in for actress Jessica Chastain, and she celebrated her most recent win right here in the Port City.

During the Critics Choice Awards Sunday night, Chastain earned the Best Actress Award for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

But she wasn’t at the event to accept the award. Instead, she was in Wilmington where she is filming the miniseries George and Tammy.

“I was just having dinner in Wilmington, North Carolina, and I just found out that I won a Critic’s Choice Award for Tammy Faye, and I am out of my mind with happiness,” she said on Twitter.

Chastain also won Best Actress at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.