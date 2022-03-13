Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

William Hurt, star of ‘Broadcast News,’ ‘Body Heat,’ dies

William Hurt, a cast member in the Amazon series "Goliath," poses for a portrait during the...
William Hurt, a cast member in the Amazon series "Goliath," poses for a portrait during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hurt, the Oscar-winning actor of “Broadcast News,” “Body Heat” and “The Big Chill,” has died. He was 71. Hurt's son, Will, said in a statement that Hurt died Sunday, March 13, 2022 of natural causes.(Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — William Hurt, the Oscar-winning actor of “Broadcast News,” “Body Heat” and “The Big Chill,” has died. He was 71.

Hurt’s son, Will, said in a statement that Hurt died Sunday of natural causes. He said Hurt died peacefully, among family. Deadline first reported Hurt’s death.

In a long-running career, Hurt was three times nominated for an Academy Award, winning for 1985′s “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” After his screen debut in 1980′s Paddy Chayefsky-scripted “Altered States” as a psychopathologist studying schizophrenia and experimenting with sensory deprivation, Hurt quickly emerged as one of the 1980s foremost leading men.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks his wife.
WATCH: N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
Ryleigh's audition will air on Sunday night.
Local sixteen-year-old singer competing on national level
Hampstead Bypass
NC DOT officially breaks ground on Hampstead Bypass
When her captors were first arrested, sexual assault was not even one of the charges. Had she...
Elizabeth Smart: victim of kidnapping, sexual assault talks about her experience
Professionals recommend ways to prevent frozen pipes during freezing temperatures
CFPUA and Duke Energy offer tips to prepare ahead of a freezing cold weekend

Latest News

Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority...
Barack Obama says he tested positive for COVID-19
A woman carries her cat near a destroyed bridge as she flees from her hometown on the road...
Russian airstrike escalates offensive in western Ukraine
The Wilmington VFW Post 2573 has been there since the 1940s.
‘It’s just the memories of the veterans here:’ Historic VFW Building in Wilmington to be sold