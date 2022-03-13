‘It’s just the memories of the veterans here:’ Historic VFW Building in Wilmington to be sold

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The bar sat empty at the Wilmington VFW Post 2573 on Sunday, but it wasn’t always like that.

“There’s so much stuff that has gone on in this place,” said Post Commander Scott Wallace.

The building opened up in the 1940s, and has served as a meeting place for veterans around the Cape Fear for many years.

On Sunday, members and volunteers spent the day clearing out the building, as they are being forced to sell it as a result of the long-lasting effects of the pandemic.

“It’s pretty much the reason why we’re selling,” Wallace said. “Because of the participation and everything, we couldn’t have it. Being a non-profit, if you don’t have the people here, it’s not going to work.”

The building first had its struggles after Hurricane Florence, where the storm severely damaged most of the building.

After those hurdles and two years into COVID-19, many members are feeling the loss of a building that holds so many memories.

“The airplane out front used to be at Greenfield Lake,” Wallace said. “I remember climbing on it as a kid, as long as I know it’s been here.”

Along with members of the organization, local Air Force recruits in Wilmington volunteered their time on Sunday to help pack up a piece of history.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without our veterans,” said local Air Force Recruiter Jack Bragg. “So, it’s important for them to know where they came from, and where they will ultimately be when they leave the service.”

Even though the group is losing a place that means so much to many, members say it doesn’t change their mission.

“Help more veterans, that’s what we are here for,” said Wallace. “We’ll be smaller, we don’t have a building for people to come hang out at, but we are still here.”

The group will temporarily meet at the American Legion Post 10 in Wilmington until they can find a place of their own.

Their last celebration in their current building on Carolina Beach Rd. will be this Friday, March 18th, and is open to the public.

