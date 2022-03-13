First Alert Forecast: unseasonably cold despite sunshine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good morning! Make sure you have set your clocks one hour forward for the beginning of Daylight Saving Time! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a brisk Sunday morning with temperatures in the 20s. FYI: we haven’t seen below freezing temperatures since mid-February! Wind chill values will be in the upper teens and lower 20s so bundle up!

Highs will be capped in the lower 50s despite plenty of sunshine in the forecast Sunday. Chilly breezes will be considerably lighter than yesterday out of the NW between 5 to 10 mph. Enjoy the extra hour of sunshine before the 7:18 pm sunset.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast, which includes considerably warmer temperatures, right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

