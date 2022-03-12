Senior Connect
Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day: Author Andre Brillaud talks about his Irish history book

Author Andre Brillaud talks about his Irish history book
By Daniella Hankey
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After writing several scientific papers, Andre Brillaud decided it was time to pick up a pen and paper and really learn how to write a book after joining Landfall’s Writers’ Group.

Brillaud’s book titled, The Autograph Book : Goorthy, An Irish Hero is co-authored by Myrna Brown features the words and actions of the real Goorthy who is known by Sean McCarthy as the Irish hero.

Throughout the book, you can follow Goorthy’s diary and see how he became a hero in southern Ireland, otherwise known as Éire.

If you are taking a trip to Ireland anytime soon, you can see the book at the Irish Historical Museum in Dublin, but if you are staying at home or just need a new book to read, you can purchase the at a local bookstore or on Amazon.

