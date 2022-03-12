First Alert Forecast: stormy to freezing this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Weather Team continues a First Alert Action Day for Saturday, March 12. While the clusters and lines of strong gusty storms have passed, more impacts from this strong cold front are still underway.

Timing & Impacts: Behind the front, skies will gradually dry and clear throughout the evening, but winds will stay frisky and become progressively colder. By Sunday morning, temperatures will bottom in the freezing middle and upper 20s - their coldest levels since mid-February.

Your Action & Our Promise: Stow or cover sensitive plants, mind pets, and keep heavier clothing layers handy to brace for the tumbling temperatures. Trust your First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on all platforms, especially your WECT Weather App.

Also, a reminder to set your clocks forward an hour tonight! Daylight Saving Time begins tonight! Sunday sunrise and sunset times will shift to 7:25 a.m. and 7:18 p.m.

