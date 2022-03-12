Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: stormy to freezing this weekend

Your First Alert Weather Team continues to highlight a FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for this Saturday, March 12.
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. morning, Mar. 12, 2022
By Claire Fry
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Weather Team continues a First Alert Action Day for Saturday, March 12. While the clusters and lines of strong gusty storms have passed, more impacts from this strong cold front are still underway.

Timing & Impacts: Behind the front, skies will gradually dry and clear throughout the evening, but winds will stay frisky and become progressively colder. By Sunday morning, temperatures will bottom in the freezing middle and upper 20s - their coldest levels since mid-February.

Your Action & Our Promise: Stow or cover sensitive plants, mind pets, and keep heavier clothing layers handy to brace for the tumbling temperatures. Trust your First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on all platforms, especially your WECT Weather App.

Also, a reminder to set your clocks forward an hour tonight! Daylight Saving Time begins tonight! Sunday sunrise and sunset times will shift to 7:25 a.m. and 7:18 p.m.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Learn more about the First Alert Action Day program: https://www.wect.com/2022/01/13/first-alert-action-days-answering-your-faqs/.

