Elizabeth Smart: victim of kidnapping, sexual assault talks about her experience

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Elizabeth Smart, a woman who was kidnapped at knifepoint in Utah in 2002 at the age of 14, held captive for nine months, and raped almost every day, spoke at the Coastal Horizon’s annual luncheon Friday.

Her abductors, Brian David Mitchell and his wife Wanda Barzee, were charged with her kidnapping and sexual assault.

Now, almost 20 years later, Elizabeth travels across the country talking about child abductions and sexual assault.

Speaking to close to 500 people at the Wilmington Convention Center, Smart said that right after she was found and reunited with her family, she did not want to talk about it — at all.

When her captors were first arrested, sexual assault was not even one of the charges. Had she not spoken up then, her captors would not have been charged for the brutal crime.

“There were no charges against them made for all of the sexual abuse that they had done to me for the last nine months,” said Smart in an interview Friday. “And I asked my dad about it, and he said ‘Well I thought you didn’t want anyone to know. I thought you didn’t want anyone to know that you had been sexually abused.’ And at that point to me, for me, it kind of like — a switch flipped because I knew all the damage. I felt the worst damage they had done to me had been all the sexual abuse they had done to me. And they weren’t going to have that put on their record. They weren’t going to be charged with that. What felt like it had destroyed me, they weren’t even going to get charged with at all.”

When she was seen walking the streets with her captors, it was not the first time, law enforcement had approached them.

The first time, her captors had instructed her to say what they told her to say, or they would kill her and her family. It was only when she was taken aside, away from her captors that she felt safe enough to speak up.

“I gave the answers that I had been told to give,” said Smart. “It wasn’t until one of the officers separated me and started to question me alone and — even still I was too scared to speak. It wasn’t until this officer finally looked at me and said there’s this girl that’s been missing now for a very long time and her family has never stopped searching — they’ve never given up — they want her to come home more than anything in this world. Aren’t you ready to go home? And it was really only in that moment that I felt like I was able to admit who I was.”

Elizabeth Smart shares her story at Coastal Horizon's luncheon

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, the Rape Crisis Center of Coastal Horizons Center provides free and confidential services to all victims of sexual violence in our community. It’s available 24 hours.

You can call the crisis center at 910-392-7460. Or visit supportrcc@coastal horizons.org

