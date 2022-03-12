CFPUA and Duke Energy offer tips to prepare ahead of a freezing cold weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With temperatures expected to drop below freezing across southeastern North Carolina this weekend, officials with Cape Fear Public Utility Authority and Duke Energy advice you to be prepared.

“Anytime we see this kind of a massive temperature swing it makes us a little nervous in the water world because it can cause issues with pipes in the ground when you have that really rapid temperature fluctuation,” said CFPUA Assistant Public Information Officer Cammie Bellamy.

CFPUA recommends draining any water in the pipes of your outdoor plumbing or irrigation systems before the low temperatures arrive Saturday to keep those pipes from freezing. A broken pipe can lead to a costly repair.

“If you do have what looks like a leak or a break, make sure you contact a plumber as quickly as possible so you’re not dealing with a leak that could lead to a higher water bill,” Bellamy said.

This is the time of the year when you might be switching back and forth between your air conditioning and heating system in your home. Jeff Brooks with Duke Energy says keeping your blinds closed once the sun goes down can be an effective way to keep the warm air inside.

“As far as saving energy and managing the unit, setting that heating unit at the lowest comfortable setting is always our recommendation,” Brooks said. “And that’s a personal thing.”

The cold is not the only concern this weekend, however. The potential for gusty winds has officials preparing for power outages.

“For the short term, we’re going to see some high winds tonight, we’re going to see high winds tomorrow, and we could see some potential for power outages across much of our service area,” said Brooks.

Duke Energy will have local crews ready to roll this weekend, but officials hope to avoid widespread power outages.

“We’re not expecting a widespread, statewide event,” Brooks said. “But we do think we could see some pockets of outages here that could be higher.”

Brooks says the spring season is usually favorable for customers in that transition between having the heat on and switching to the air conditioning system.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.