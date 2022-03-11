Wrightsville Beach enters into agreement to buy water at new rate from CFPUA

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Wrightsville Beach’s Board of Aldermen voted to buy water at the prevailing bulk water rate of $3.48 for every 1,000 gallons from Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (CFPUA) at a meeting Thursday evening.

Alderman Hank Miller said the motion passed unanimously.

After CFPUA struck down a proposal from Wrightsville Beach to receive bulk water at a discounted rate of $0.65 per 1,000 gallons on Wednesday, the Town’s aldermen met to consider their options.

Because Wrightsville Beach’s current agreement is due to expire at the end of April, CFPUA proposed a five-year agreement to supply as much as 150 million gallons a year of treated drinking water for five years at the going rate of $3.48 per 1,000 gallons.

The difference between the discounted rate and the prevailing rate for the Town is $127,350.

The new agreement will begin in April 2022 and run for five years. The rate may vary if CFPUA chooses to change it.

Prior to this, Wrightsville Beach had been receiving water at a discounted rate since 2019 on an emergency basis because of CFPUA’s possible role in contaminating the Town’s water supply with GenX due to potential cross contamination of CFPUA water, which is stored near a well of the Town’s. According to CFPUA, Wrightsville Beach’s wells are contaminated by chloride, which is not due to any fault by CFPUA.

The town exceeded the terms of the emergency contract in terms of both time and water consumption.

