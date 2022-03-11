Wilmington St. Patrick’s Parade, festival canceled due to weather

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for Saturday, March 12, has been canceled, organizers announced Friday in a Facebook post.

“The Wilmington St. Patrick’s Parade Committee has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2022 St. Patrick’s Parade,” a news release states. “The weather forecasts for tomorrow, Saturday March 12, 2022 indicate a very high probability of Lightning and Strong Winds during the morning hours.

“With the committee’s concern for safety for all participants and spectators there was no other option but to cancel this year’s parade. The post parade Festival has also been cancelled.”

