Wilmington native and former NFL player Connor Barth to serve as grand marshal in Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -You can watch bands, leprechauns, dancers and someone who is no stranger to Wilmington — Connor Barth as the grand marshal during the the 22nd downtown Wilmington St. Patrick’s Day parade.

When he was asked to serve as grand marshal, Barth said he considered it an honor and says he’s happy to continue celebrating his Irish heritage.

“I have some heritage over in Ireland — actually got to visit there this past fall with my mom. My dad asked if I would want to be the grand marshal of the parade and, of course, I said yes. My dad went to Notre Dame, and we just had a lot of Irish ties,” said Former NFL player Connor Barth.

Barth also joked that he is a little nervous but bought a shirt for the event and he will be out at the parade rain or shine.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. and proceed to the festival grounds at Market Street and South 3rd Street.

After the parade, there will be a festival that features live music, food, drinks and an area for kids. Festivities wrap up at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.