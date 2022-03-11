Up Your Arts kicks off design phase to re-purpose Southport’s former city hall into community arts center

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - A group working to create a community-based creative and performing arts center out of Southport’s former city hall and old Brunswick County Courthouse building has kicked off the design phase of the process.

Up Your Arts is a non-profit group that formed in 2017 to support and enhance creative and performing arts across the greater Southport area.

The organization was attracted to the historical aspect of the mid-1800s property and its prominent downtown location. Originally, the building served as the county courthouse until the late 1970s and as Southport’s city hall from 1979 until 2014.

A 2020 feasibility study revealed the building, located on Moore Street, is suited to adaptive re-use; however, currently it is closed to the public because of significant mold issues.

Up Your Arts has discussed re-purposing the building with the City of Southport officials and, after extensively researching architectural firms to find one that met specific criteria, has contracted with Lisle Architecture and Design (LAD) to provide architectural design services for the project, known as “Save the Hall, Y’all”.

Click here for details of the project plans.

Relevant work by LAD includes the redesign and conversion of the old BB&T Bank building at the corner of Howe and Moore Streets into what is now the Southport Market.

As Up Your Arts plans to fund all pre-construction expenses related to the project, a fundraising gala is being held March 27 to help cover the architectural design costs.

