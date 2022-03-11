Senior Connect
Thousands of donations fill shipping container being sent to Poland-Ukraine border

Donations headed to the Poland-Ukraine border.
Donations headed to the Poland-Ukraine border.(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lukasz Dziewulski, the CEO for Moto Leader Global, is from Poland and has about a dozen Ukraine refugees staying at his home there now.

“Our clients in Poland and Ukraine stopped buying vehicles so I have the empty container so I have to do something,” Dziewulski said. “So, me and my partners decided to move the cars that we are usually loading every week for the next vessel and use the empty containers to try and help those people, and that’s what we are at we’re doing here, we’re trying to help.”

Knowing they were in need, he started asking for donations. Moto Leader Global and CIL Capital started collecting donations on Tuesday to be sent to Ukrainian citizens and refugees.

Since then, hundreds of people have dropped off items like blankets, warm clothing, toiletries, ready-to-eat foods, diapers, batteries and flashlights, just to name a few.

There is also an Amazon link to buy items from -- more than 2,000 items have been bought from the wish list and delivered to put in the shipping container.

“I’m very impressed. It’s way more than we were expecting, I was thinking maybe we were going to fill a full container, maybe not. Maybe we are going to use our money to go to Walmart or different stores and buy some food to fill the containers, but right now we have at least two containers,” Dziewulski said.

What’s needed can change by the day, but each donation will go a long way to help people.

“Right now [the] number one [need] is food, ready to eat, so all of the cans like tuna, chicken, fish, meat. So they just open and can eat. Today I spoke with one of my friends from Ukraine and he said ‘Lukasz, we have a big problem with power, with electricity and we need a lot of power banks’,” Dziewulski said.

The first container shipped on Friday, and the next container will be dropped off on Monday.

Items can be dropped off at the following locations:

  • CIL Capital, 805 N. 23rd Street, Wilmington, NC 28405
  • Moto Leader Global, 1270 Cedar Hill Road, Navassa, NC 28451

For the week of March 14th, donations can be dropped off Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dziewulski says he is encouraged by the compassion shown by the Cape Fear.

“Hopefully it’s not gonna be the only container or the two containers, hopefully we’re going to continue the action for next week and months to come,” Dziewulski said. “I know they need a lot of help because the Ukraine is being destroyed right now. They need basic stuff and water, basically everything.”

