Some tips to help keep you safe when lightning strikes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Although the odds of being struck by lightning in a year are less than one in a million, some factors can put you at greater risk — like simply being outside during a storm.

Two men were killed during a thunderstorm in the Cape Fear region in August of 2020.

A homeowner and his friend were cutting tree limbs in the Bradley Creek area when they were struck by lightning. A nearby home was also hit, but no one was hurt.

Fire crews confirmed a fire that damaged a house in Ocean Isle Beach Wednesday night was likely caused by lightning.

According to the National Lightning Safety Council, in 2021 there were 11 fatal lightning strikes in the U.S. — a record low.

This serves as a reminder to always use caution during storms and here are some tips to help keep you safe:

Remember: When thunder roars, go indoors.

Don’t forget the 30-30 rule. After you see lightning, start counting to 30. If you hear thunder before you reach 30, go indoors.

Don’t do anything outside for at least 30 minutes after the last clap of thunder.

If you are caught in a storm with no safe shelter nearby, reduce your risk. Immediately get off elevated areas, crouch down in a ball-like position. Do not lie flat!

And, never shelter under a tree.

If you’re out in a boat, get inside the cabin or stay as low as you can in the boat, and avoid metal or electrical devices.

