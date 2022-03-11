Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Police: Four young children found home alone in Texas

A sergeant with the Harris County Sheriff's Office reflects on four young children found apparently abandoned. (Source: KTRK/CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) - Deputies found four young kids alone during a welfare check at a house in the Houston area Thursday night, and the parents are facing charges.

The two boys and two girls ranged in age from about 1 year old to 4 years old.

Two teens found the three oldest in the street, including one that was naked, police said. They told their parents, who called police.

Four young children were found left alone at a home in Spring, Texas, on Thursday night.
Four young children were found left alone at a home in Spring, Texas, on Thursday night.(Source: KHOU/CNN)

Authorities said the kids may have been alone for up to two days.

The 4-year-old told them they thought their mom was dead.

Authorities said the home was unkempt and in disarray, and the youngest may have fallen out of a crib and was on the floor.

The mother and father were found at a motel. The mom is charged with three counts of child endangerment.

A felony violation of bond conditions was filed against the dad.

The children have been taken into the custody of Child Protective Services.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD responded to multiple wrecks on the CFM bridge Thursday morning.
WPD confirms three separate collisions on CFM bridge
Witnesses reported seeing a lot of lightning in the area; however, a cause has not yet been...
Lightning strike sparks fire in Ocean Isle Beach home
Laniah Ashley, a UNCW student from Clinton, won a $100,000 when she played the lottery for the...
UNCW student wins $100,000 in lottery on her birthday
Phishing scams are sent out through an email, text message or social media platform. It will...
Brunswick County loses $4 million in email phishing scheme
Montrell Deonta Hunt
Man accused of robbing Bojangles on Market St.

Latest News

A stolen boat crashes into a dock, causing serious damage to other boats.
WATCH: Stolen yacht destroys multiple boats during destructive joy ride
Stolen boat crashes into dock causing serious damage to other boats.
WATCH: Stolen yacht taken on destructive joy ride
President Joe Biden escalated the crackdown on Moscow, announcing the U.S. will ban Russian...
US slashes Russia trade status, bans alcohol and seafood
A sergeant with the Harris County Sheriff's Office reflects on four young children found...
Officer talks of justice for young children left alone