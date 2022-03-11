Senior Connect
Officials offer tips on how to protect yourself and your home when lightning strikes

By Zach Solon
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Investigators believe a lightning strike was the cause of a fire on Laurinburg Street in Ocean Isle Beach Wednesday night that damaged a home.

The fire charred the façade of the house and a lingering smell of smoke still remained Thursday afternoon.

“It’s certainly heartbreaking to see this kind of damage,” said Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie Smith.

Your chances of being struck by lightning are less than one in a million, but your house is much more likely to get hit. Depending on the type of strike, the charge could start a fire near your home.

“In continuing current it stays attached to the object longer, it has a longer time to heat it up, and often times causes a fire,” said John Jensenius with the National Lightning Safety Council.

Jensenius says the damage left behind by the fire is a heartbreak that could be avoided in certain circumstances.

“You can’t prevent your house from being struck by lightning, but you can prevent damage from lightning by, first of all, installing a lightning protection system,” Jensenius said.

In addition to lightning rods, Jensenius recommends having down conductors that can send the electricity from a lightning strike safely into the ground. He adds that it is also important to keep the height of your home in mind when protecting yourself.

“Lightning tends to strike the tallest object in the immediate area,” Jensenius said. “So it’s really based on height as far as the likelihood that something will get struck.”

A surge protection system could keep your electronic devices from being damaged as a result of a strike.

“In terms of electrical surges, you may lose all the information on your computers, which could be photographs, so there are a lot of things to consider when you’re considering whether or not you’d like a lightning protection system,” said Jensenius.

Experts say your decision to protect your home from damage caused by lightning is a matter of cost versus risk.

“The chances are low that your house is going to be struck,” Smith said. “But when it hits you, it’s pretty close to home.”

The best way you can avoid getting struck by lightning as to get inside if you are near a storm, especially if you hear thunder. For a list of tips to help keep yourself safe from lightning during a storm, click here.

