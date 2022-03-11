NC DOT officially breaks ground on Hampstead Bypass

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - State and county officials were all smiles Friday afternoon as they formally broke ground on a project more than a decade in the making: the Hampstead Bypass.

“It’s a huge project for this region and we’re just very excited about this. We understand the past...how much traffic we have on existing 17 today,” said NCDOT division engineer Chad Kimes.

With that traffic comes accidents in the Hampstead area, leading to lengthy backups with no feasible detour. The completed bypass will solve that problem and cut traffic on highway 17 down by half.

Its been a long road to get to Friday’s groundbreaking, with the state department of transportation having to fight through COVID-19 and multiple damaging hurricanes.

“I’m here to tell ya, good things come to those who wait,” said Marc Finlayson, executive director of the Highway 17/ 64 Association. “It’s not been an easy project. If something could’ve impacted it… it probably did.”

Still, the state has managed to begin construction on the $429 million project four years earlier than they originally estimated.

“Being able to deliver any of our projects early is always a great thing for us, its a great thing for citizens and our partners,” said NC Secretary of Transportation Eric Boyette.

The bypass will be used as an evacuation route for hurricanes, a way for the military to move from base to base, and the bypass bring with it huge economic opportunity as Pender County sees exponential growth.

“I look forward to the day when the construction the first five mile section of the Hampstead bypass is completed and we can get started on the next eight miles between highway 210 and I- 140,” remarked the chair of the Pender County Board of Commissioners, David Piepmeyer.

Construction on the first portion on the bypass is expected to be wrapped up in 2026 and construction on the second phase will begin in 2026 and wrap up in 2030

