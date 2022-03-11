Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Dr. LaChawn Smith to retire from NHC Schools chief equity officer position

Dr. LaChawn Smith has worked with New Hanover County Schools for 24 years.
Dr. LaChawn Smith has worked with New Hanover County Schools for 24 years.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dr. LaChawn Smith has submitted her retirement which will become effective on May 1 upon the approval of the personnel report at the next New Hanover County Board of Education meeting.

Since January, Smith works as the Chief of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer for NHC Schools. In 2019, Smith was named the Deputy Superintendent of NHC Schools and is the first African American person to hold the title in NHC. According to her LinkedIn, she has worked with NHC schools for 24 years.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD responded to multiple wrecks on the CFM bridge Thursday morning.
WPD confirms three separate collisions on CFM bridge
Witnesses reported seeing a lot of lightning in the area; however, a cause has not yet been...
Lightning strike sparks fire in Ocean Isle Beach home
Laniah Ashley, a UNCW student from Clinton, won a $100,000 when she played the lottery for the...
UNCW student wins $100,000 in lottery on her birthday
Phishing scams are sent out through an email, text message or social media platform. It will...
Brunswick County loses $4 million in email phishing scheme
Montrell Deonta Hunt
Man accused of robbing Bojangles on Market St.

Latest News

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
CDC gives NHC low community COVID level, recommends vaccines
Wilmington St. Patrick’s Parade, festival canceled due to weather
Celebrate the Arts Student Arts Festival
Dance, theatre and more to be showcased at Celebrate the Arts Festival
Market Street in Wilmington North Carolina
St. Patrick’s Day parade begins in Wilmington this Saturday