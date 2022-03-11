Dr. LaChawn Smith to retire from NHC Schools chief equity officer position

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dr. LaChawn Smith has submitted her retirement which will become effective on May 1 upon the approval of the personnel report at the next New Hanover County Board of Education meeting.

Since January, Smith works as the Chief of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer for NHC Schools. In 2019, Smith was named the Deputy Superintendent of NHC Schools and is the first African American person to hold the title in NHC. According to her LinkedIn, she has worked with NHC schools for 24 years.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.