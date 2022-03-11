Kure Beach water pipe break causing water pressure issues

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Kure Beach Public Works Department is experiencing ongoing water pressure issues after a pipe leak was detected in front of the Town Hall around 1 p.m. Friday.

The initial notice said crews were working to repair the leak and water would be back on within two hours.

By 6:30 p.m. residents were complaining they still had no water.

A notice received from the Public Works Department at 6:40 p.m. acknowledged ongoing water pressure issues:

The Public Works Department is aware of water pressure issues in Town and they are working diligently to get them resolved. Thank you for your patience and understanding. We will send out a notification when the situation is resolved.

